Itasca County Explosion Leaves Three Injured

A Nashwauk home reportedly exploded leaving three individuals injured.

According to the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, on February 8th, just before 8:30 p.m. officials received word of a structure fire at a Nashwauk home, the cause of which is currently under investigation by The State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Initial reports stated five individuals were currently residing in the house when it exploded, but were able to escape to a neighbor’s house.

According to the press release, two adults and three minors were transported to University Medical Center Mesabi in Hibbing, as well as Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital in Grand Rapids. Three of them were then transported to Hennepin Medical Center for severe burns.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office were assisted by the Nashwauk Police Department, the Nashwauk Fire Department, Nashwauk Ambulance, Hibbing Fire, Greenway Fire Department, Grand Rapids Fire Department, Trout Lake Fire Department and the Balsam Fire Department.

