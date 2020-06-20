Itasca County Discusses Contact Tracing in Latest COVID-19 Meeting
There have been 59 cases of COVID-19 in Itasca County and 12 twelve deaths, but new cases have slowed in the last few weeks.
The county, like many communities affected by COVID-19, has been utilizing contact tracing to keep track of the cases they have recorded so far. Itasca County Public Health Manager Kelly Chandler explained contact tracing, a process over the phone where patients are interviewed.
Contact tracing is how health professionals determine where someone contracted the virus, and it gives health care workers the chance to educate those infected on how to keep themselves and family members safe by preventing further contact.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.