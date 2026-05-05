May 5, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Itasca County Deputy Shot in Officer-Involved Incident Released From Hospital

The Itasca County sheriff’s deputy who was shot in an officer-involved incident on Monday has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. That’s the latest update from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the unincorporated community of Max, which is about 25 miles northwest of Deer River. Authorities say the suspect involved in the incident is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The Minnesota BCA is conducting the investigation into the shooting. The name of the shooter has not been released yet.

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