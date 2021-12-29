Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Deputy dies at age 41 due to COVID-19

Emma HudziakDec. 29 2021

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of one of their deputies.

Deputy Jayme Williams, passed away earlier this week due to COVID-19, according to a recent release from the Sheriffs Department. Deputy Williams of Deer River, MN was said to be a devoted husband and father, and also a dedicated public servant. Williams was also an active member of his community.

Photo Credit: GoFundMe.com

Deputy Williams will be remembered for his kindness and fairness to the community that he served as a law enforcement officer. Many are mourning his passing, and send their deepest condolences to Williams family and partners in law enforcement at this difficult time.

The services for Deputy Williams will be held this coming Friday, December 31st, 2021, at Marcell Community Center. The visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. and the service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

 

 

By — Emma Hudziak

