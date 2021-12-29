Lakeland PBS

Itasca County Deputy Dies at Age 41 Due to COVID-19

Emma HudziakDec. 29 2021

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is grieving the loss of one of their deputies.

Jayme Williams, shown at far right, with his family (Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

41-year-old Jayme Williams, who lived in Deer River, passed away earlier this week due to complications associated with COVID-19, according to a recent release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office. He leaves behind his wife and three kids.

The sheriff’s office released a statement today saying, “Deputy Williams … was a devoted husband and father, a dedicated public servant and an active community member. Deputy Williams will always be remembered for his kind and fair approach to the community he served as a law enforcement officer. We mourn his passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and partners in law enforcement during this difficult time.”

Services for Deputy Williams will be held this coming Friday, December 31, at Marcell Community Center. The visitation will start at 10:00 AM and the service will begin at 11:00 AM.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise money for funeral costs, upcoming bills, and any other necessary needs. You can view the campaign here.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

