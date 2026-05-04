Itasca County Deputy Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting, Suspect in Custody

An Itasca County Deputy was injured in an officer-related shooting today.

It happened in the unincorporated community of Max, which is about 25 miles northwest of Deer River.

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy sustained injuries and was transported for medical care. The extent of the injuries is not being released at this time. Authorities say the suspect involved in the incident is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

According to a press release, per standard protocol, the Minnesota BCA will be conducting the investigation into the shooting. The Sheriff’s Office says that out of respect for the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are being released at this time.

Sheriff’s Office officials are asking the community to keep the deputy, their family, and all those affected by this incident in their thoughts.