Itasca County COVID-19 Rates Down With Increased Vaccinations

Itasca County has seen a decrease in COVID-19 rates with the increase of vaccinations.

More than half of eligible residents in Itasca County have received a COVID-19 vaccines, including 53% of residents over age 12 and 83% of those over age 65.

All three COVID-19 vaccines are available throughout Itasca County at clinics, hospitals and pharmacies for those ages 12 and older. Special vaccination events hosted by Itasca County Public Health and others also may be found at the county’s website.

Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital has teamed up with Grand Rapids High School to host a June 23 vaccination clinic for students who have not yet been vaccinated and wish to avoid missing fall sports and activities.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. on June 23 at Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium for those 12 and older.

