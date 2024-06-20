Jun 20, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Itasca County Board Appoints Jacob Fauchald as New County Attorney

Jacob Fauchald Resize

Jacob Fauchald (Credit: ICTV)

The Itasca County Board of Commissioners has appointed a new county attorney.

Yesterday, the board filled the vacancy by selecting Jacob Fauchald to begin on the job on June 25.

Fauchald has served as an Assistant Itasca County Attorney for the past two years. He also previously worked in the Clay County Attorney’s Office and is a 2008 graduate of Grand Rapids High School.

Fauchald replaces Matti Adam, who left the position after Gov. Walz selected her as a Ninth Judicial District judge in April.

