Itasca County Answers COVID-19 Related Questions as Cases Rise By 27 in a Week

Itasca County Health and Human Services has now confirmed a total of 208 positive COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 27 new cases since August 27th.

Itasca County health officials held a meeting today to answer questions related to masking in schools and the difference between testing for COVID-19 and influenza. Physicians are also reminding the community to stay vigilant while in public areas over the Labor Day weekend to minimize a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

As students head back to school, parents are asked to check for visible signs of illness to help school officials keep other students and staff safe.

