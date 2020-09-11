Itasca County and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Launch New Joint Initiative
This new initiative will provide support for families who have been impacted by the judicial system and will allow families the chance to voice any concerns they have, as well as ensure those voices are being heard as a way to provide solutions to the issue.
The program is currently in its early stages of planning, but with a collaborative approach, they plan to build trust and support for tribal families.
