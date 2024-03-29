Itasca Community College Foundation Announces Scholarships for 2024-25
The Itasca Community College Foundation has announced its 2024-2025 academic school year scholarships. The scholarships are for current students and students planning to attend Minnesota North College-Itasca in Grand Rapids this fall.
For more information regarding the application process, you can contact Charlie Black at charles.black@minnestanorth.edu or 218-322-2451. You can also apply for them here.
