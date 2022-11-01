Itasca Co. Woman Pleads Guilty to Murder and Arson Charges

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An Itasca County woman recently pled guilty in court to charges of murder and arson in relation to a July 2022 crime.

According to the Itasca County Attorney’s Office, on October 31st, 42-year-old Crystal Marie Wilson of Deer River pled guilty in court to a 2nd degree intentional murder charge and a 1st degree arson charge. Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison. During the plea hearing, Itasca County Attorney Matti Adam told the court that the state will seek two consecutive sentences if Wilson is found guilty of both offenses.

The charges come from an incident in Ball Club on July 18th, 2022. Wilson reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a pair of scissors before setting his camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint, the Midwest Examiner’s Office also noted asphyxial injuries including several broken ribs. The case was investigated by Itasca County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and other local law enforcement agencies.

Wilson’s counsel will reportedly appear at a separate hearing to argue an appropriate sentencing. The press release also states the defendant’s counsel will ask the court to look at mitigating factors and order a reduced sentence.

Wilson’s sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on January 20th, 2023 following a pre-sentence investigation as ordered by the court.

