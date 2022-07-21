Itasca Co. Woman Charged with Murder, Arson in Stabbing Death of Man

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 42-year-old Ball Club woman is charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson after a man was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club, located in Itasca County.

Crystal Marie Wilson told investigators she went to the camper and may have used methamphetamine with the man before she started to think the man was going to stab her with a butcher knife. Wilson admitted stabbing the man multiple times with a pair of scissors and then later setting the camper on fire.

An autopsy showed the man died of multiple blunt, sharp and asphyxial injuries. No butcher knife was found in the camper.

Wilson made her first appearance in Itasca County Court today where bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is set for August 3rd.

