Lakeland PBS

Itasca Co. Woman Charged with Murder, Arson in Stabbing Death of Man

Lakeland News — Jul. 21 2022

Crystal Marie Wilson

A 42-year-old Ball Club woman is charged with second-degree intentional murder and first-degree arson after a man was found stabbed to death in a burning camper in Ball Club, located in Itasca County.

Crystal Marie Wilson told investigators she went to the camper and may have used methamphetamine with the man before she started to think the man was going to stab her with a butcher knife. Wilson admitted stabbing the man multiple times with a pair of scissors and then later setting the camper on fire.

An autopsy showed the man died of multiple blunt, sharp and asphyxial injuries. No butcher knife was found in the camper.

Wilson made her first appearance in Itasca County Court today where bail was set at $1 million without conditions and $500,000 with conditions. Her next court appearance is set for August 3rd.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Dies After Being Run Over by Tractor North of Verndale

Two People Arrested in Rural Pine River Following Drug Bust

Semi Driver Dies After Rolling Truck in Baxter

Lane, Ex-cop Convicted in Floyd Killing, Set to Be Sentenced

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.