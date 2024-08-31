Itasca Co. Warns About Scammers Impersonating Publishers Clearing House

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has recently received complaints of scams in the area regarding individuals impersonating Publishers Clearing House.

While Publishers Clearing House is a real company, there are scammers who are trying to use their name to trick unsuspecting victims. The Sheriff’s Office says ways to know that someone is trying to scam you include:

If you are required to wire any amount of money to claim a prize,

if you are asked to load up a Green Dot MoneyPak or other money transfer cards,

if someone tries to contact you in advance regarding a prize delivery or saying you have won a prize,

and if those claiming to be from Publishers Clearing House try to send you a friend request on Facebook.

If you receive one of these calls or learn any new information regarding this scam, you are asked to call the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office immediately.