Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ball Club Assaults

Lakeland News — Jul. 26 2023

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two serious assaults that happened today.

A press release says law enforcement received reports of the first incident just after 4 a.m. of an assault of a man in Ball Club. Upon arriving to the scene, officials found a man who had been stabbed. Almost an hour later, another man showed up to the Deer River Hospital emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Both victims are reported to be in serious but stable conditions. Authorities say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Itasca County law enforcement is investigating the circumstances of the assaults with the Deer River Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. More information will be released once available.

