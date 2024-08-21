Aug 21, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office Asking for Help in Finding Missing Man
The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the help of the public in locating a missing individual.
40-year-old Caleb Bolin is 5’9″ tall and weighs around 275 lbs. He has blue eyes and short red/auburn hair with a beard and mustache.
Bolin was last seen leaving work from St. Cloud on Tuesday, August 6th between 10 and 11 a.m. He was wearing jeans, a sweatshirt, and most likely a stocking hat.
There is reason to believe that Bolin may be located in Itasca County. He is said to be most likely in his truck, a black single cab 1999 Chevy Silverado with a topper and Minnesota plate JEN 330.
If you have any information regarding Bolin or his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office at 218-326-3477.
