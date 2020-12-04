Itasca Co. Sees Spike in COVID Hospitalizations, School Districts Discuss Learning Models

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

As of Dec. 1, hospitalizations of Itasca County residents have spiked over the past 10 days, from 29 to 41. The number of Itasca County residents requiring intensive care units doubled from five to 11.

Active COVID-19 cases remaining in isolation as of Nov. 29 stands at 245 in Itasca County. Cases identified as positive in the past 14 days are 489, down by 80 since reported a week ago. In the past seven days, there have been 237 new cases identified, similar to the previous week.

At today’s briefing update, school district officials discussed changes to their learning model plans. Districts such as Nashwauk-Keewatin, Greenway, Bigfork, and Grand Rapids have transitioned to the distance learning model.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today