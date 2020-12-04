Itasca Co. Sees Spike in COVID Hospitalizations, School Districts Discuss Learning Models
As of Dec. 1, hospitalizations of Itasca County residents have spiked over the past 10 days, from 29 to 41. The number of Itasca County residents requiring intensive care units doubled from five to 11.
Active COVID-19 cases remaining in isolation as of Nov. 29 stands at 245 in Itasca County. Cases identified as positive in the past 14 days are 489, down by 80 since reported a week ago. In the past seven days, there have been 237 new cases identified, similar to the previous week.
At today’s briefing update, school district officials discussed changes to their learning model plans. Districts such as Nashwauk-Keewatin, Greenway, Bigfork, and Grand Rapids have transitioned to the distance learning model.
