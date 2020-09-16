Lakeland PBS

Itasca Co. Public Health: County at Precarious Point for COVID-19

Lakeland News — Sep. 16 2020

Itasca County has had a total of 13 deaths and 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents. There have been no new deaths, but cases have risen by 27 in the past six days, with 13 over the past weekend.

Itasca County Public Health Department Manager Kelly Chandler says the county is at a precarious point. She says the spread of coronavirus in Itasca County is from a combination of sources – social gatherings, congregate settings, restaurants, and from individual and unidentified sources – which is considered community spread. Chandler says all ages have been impacted.

Both Itasca and Beltrami County officials say mass testing events in both counties are likely later this month. More information on that will be released when details are finalized.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beltrami County Sees Fourth COVID-19 Related Death

432 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 New Deaths Reported Tuesday in MN

Time Change For Bemidji Trump Visit, City Approves Police Mutual Aid Agreement

Crow Wing County Officials Report Total COVID-19 Deaths Now at 18

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.