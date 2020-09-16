Itasca Co. Public Health: County at Precarious Point for COVID-19
Itasca County has had a total of 13 deaths and 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its residents. There have been no new deaths, but cases have risen by 27 in the past six days, with 13 over the past weekend.
Itasca County Public Health Department Manager Kelly Chandler says the county is at a precarious point. She says the spread of coronavirus in Itasca County is from a combination of sources – social gatherings, congregate settings, restaurants, and from individual and unidentified sources – which is considered community spread. Chandler says all ages have been impacted.
Both Itasca and Beltrami County officials say mass testing events in both counties are likely later this month. More information on that will be released when details are finalized.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.