Itasca Co. Man Arrested After Search Reveals Nearly $100,000 Worth of Drugs

The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team recently seized nearly $100,000 worth of drugs in the arrest of a man from Itasca County.

According to a release from the AIM VCET, they had been conducting a controlled substance investigation involving 47-year-old Raymond Kenneth Calhoun of Bovey. On March 17th, authorities conducted a vehicle stop in rural Hibbing based on probable cause and were able to apply for a search warrant for Calhoun, his vehicle, and his residence.

As a result, agents were able to seize seven pounds of marijuana, six jars of marijuana wax, one-and-a-half pounds of concentrated THC edibles, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, one pound of methamphetamine, and nearly 11 pounds of psilocybin mushroom edibles. The AIM VCET says the total estimated street value of the drugs is $95,500 and says these substances pose a significant risk due to the unknown manufacturing methods and potency.

Calhoun is currently being held at the St. Louis County Jail on two charges of drug possession with a bail set at $500,000.