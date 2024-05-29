May 29, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Itasca Co. Announces Former Sheriff Bob Serich Has Passed Away

Bob Serich Headshot

Bob Serich (Credit: Itasca County Sheriff’s Office)

The Itasca County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of former Itasca County Sheriff Bob Serich.

Serich was elected Sheriff in 1991 and served in that role until he retired in January 1995. In all, he served Itasca County for 31 years, first as a road deputy and then later as chief deputy.

Serich started the Drug Abuse and Resistance Education Program, also known as D.A.R.E., in Itasca County in 1992.

According to a press release, Serich died Monday, May 27 at home surrounded by his family. Funeral arrangements are pending.

