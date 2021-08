Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, August 18 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Borneo, the third largest island on Earth, may seem like a paradise but its harsh landscape proves a struggle to survive. These challenges allow the island to host a greater diversity of life than almost any other island.