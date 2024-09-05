Isanti Man Injured in Shooting in Outing Area

A 35-year-old Isanti man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in the Outing, Minnesota area early in the morning on September 1st.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to downtown Outing around 1:30 a.m. and learned that the man had been shot in the area of Woods Bay Drive NE while possibly on an ATV. The victim, who has not been named, was treated on scene and transported via helicopter to a hospital in Duluth.

The initial investigation indicates that a series of incidents occurred involving several parties at an Outing area establishment, including an assault, a road rage, altercation, and damage to property.

Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that the investigation continues and that no threat to the public is indicated at this time.