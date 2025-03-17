Ironton Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash in Aitkin County

An Ironton man died while driving in Aitkin County on Saturday afternoon after he struck a tree and rolled into a ditch.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 77-year-old Leon Schefers was traveling westbound on Highway 18 in Wealthwood Township when his pickup truck went off-road to the right, went airborne off of a driveway approach, and struck a tree. The truck eventually rolled onto its roof and came to a rest in the ditch alongside the highway.

Schefers was pronounced dead at the scene. The State Patrol says road conditions were wet at the time of the crash and that it’s unknown if alcohol was involved.