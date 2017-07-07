DONATE

Iron Range Eatery Opens In Crosby

Clayton Castle
Jul. 6 2017
When you’re feeling good and hungry on a nice summer day, a new restaurant in Crosby will help will your belly with good food and drink. From the same owners of Sherwood Forest and Prairie Bay, the Iron Range Eatery is officially open for business.

The business concept is unique in that the eatery has a partnership with a nearby brewery that will allow food to be delivered to the brewery, as well as other opportunities at the restaurant itself.

While the menu includes classics from the other locations such as Prairie Bay and Sherwood Forest, this menu will be unique and ever-changing.

The owners are also looking to add a patio next to the restaurant and are hoping a Kickstarter campaign will help.

