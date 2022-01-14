Lakeland PBS

Irma Cragun, Co-owner of Cragun’s Resort, Dies at 87

Lakeland News — Jan. 13 2022

Irma Cragun

Irma Cragun, one of the owners of what is now the largest all-season resort in Minnesota, has died at the age of 87.

According to her obituary, Irma passed away peacefully at her home with her husband Dutch at her side on Monday.

Irma was instrumental in the expansion of the Brainerd resort, taking it from a 12-cabin, 10-room resort to its current size, which includes 200 hotel rooms, 69 cabins, a 54-hole golf course, and encompasses nearly a mile of Gull Lake shoreline.

She oversaw everything for many years, including the grounds, food and beverage, the books, and more. It took four people to replace her when she retired.

Irma, along with her husband Dutch, also gave back to the community and contributed to more than 35 charities on a regular basis. In 2019 she earned the Brainerd Lakes Area Community Foundation’s Award in Philanthropy.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Jan. 17 from 2-3 PM at Cragun’s Resort. Visitation will start two hours before at noon at Cragun’s, with a social following at 3 PM.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Lakeland News

