Sep 2, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Iowa Woman Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in 2-Vehicle Crash Near Bemidji

A Cedar Rapids, Iowa woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bemidji today.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan driven by 60-year-old Steven Heller of Bemidji was traveling southbound on County Road 50. While merging onto Highway 2, the minivan struck an SUV that was parked.

The driver of the SUV, 67-year-old Elaine Bangs of Cedar Rapids, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Fargo Medical Center. A passenger in the SUV, 39-year-old Krista Bangs of Cedar Rapids, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Bemidji.

Heller sustained non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to a healthcare facility. The crash happened around 8:10 this morning.

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