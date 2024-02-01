Lakeland PBS

Investigators May Be Closing in Arrest in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Onamia

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2024

Dr. Cathy Donovan (Credit: Mille Lacs Health System)

Investigators may be closing in on making an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an Onamia doctor who was walking her dogs along a Mille Lacs County road last November.

Cathy Donovan was struck while she was walking along Highway 169 near Grand Casino Mille Lacs just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. Authorities have been trying to locate the person who struck Donovan, and there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to that person.

Today, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing a search warrant affidavit they obtained, reported that state investigators have seized an SUV and questioned the owner of the vehicle they suspect was involved in that crash. The 42-year-old driver was not identified in the report because he has not been charged, but the story quotes Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton as saying he believes they have for sure established probable cause, which would mean charges would be justified.

Investigators are examining the man’s phone, vehicle, and the vehicle’s computer, which could confirm the vehicle’s location. They have also collected hair off of three locations on the SUV and are trying to determine the hair’s origin.

The man told investigators he was likely driving to his Cross Lake cabin that day but denied hitting Donovan and leaving the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Investigation Continues Into Cloquet Motel Shooting That Left 3 People Dead

Mille Lacs Band Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin Not Seeking Re-election in 2024

Minnesota Lawmakers Kick Off Debate on Joining Other States That Permit Physician-Assisted Suicide

Onamia Man Sentenced to Over 24 Years for Illegal Possession of Gun After Assault

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.