Investigators Find ‘Items Of Interest’ Connected To Death Of Terry Brisk

During a search of the property of a Little Falls man, who was found shot and killed in November, law enforcement officials found a “couple items of interest.” The items could shed light on the death of Terrence “Terry” Brisk, who was found dead in what originally believed to be a hunting incident, but was later ruled a homicide.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension found the items on Monday, on the corner of Hawthorn and Jewel Road in Belle Prairie Township, 10 miles east of Little Falls.

According to a preliminary autopsy, Brisk died of blood loss due to a gunshot wound on November 7th, 2016. Investigators initially believe that someone might not have realized they had hit the hunter on his wooded property.

However, a month after his death, the department announced the case was then considered a homicide investigation because a gun was believed to have been stolen during the incident. The Winchester Model AE 30-30 lever action rifle is described as an older model, with a wooden stock and forearm with no sling attached. It has not been recovered.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said in a press release that investigators are in the process of submitting the bew evidence to the BCA for analysis. Because of the ongoing active investigation, no details will be released concerning the items that were recovered on the property.

Sheriff Larsen states that there is still a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the person who shot and killed Terrance Brisk.

Larsen states that their office is one step closer to solving this crime and that they are committed to working this case until a suspect is in custody.

If you have any information regarding this case you can report it and stay anonymous by either contacting the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at (320)632-9233 or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Minnesota. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at their website www.CrimeStoppersMn.org or by calling the toll-free number 1-800- 222-TIPS [8477] from anywhere in Minnesota; by installing the Submit a Tip APP on any Smartphone; or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES [274637]. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous.