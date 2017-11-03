DONATE

Eelpout Festival Will Stay In Walker

Investigators Discover Rifle in Terry Brisk Homicide Case

Sarah Winkelmann
Nov. 3 2017
Terry Brisk was found murdered on his parent’s property on Nov.7, 2016. In Belle Prairie Township just east of Little Falls.

“From the start of this investigation, we actively pursued every lead that has been generated which has been a slow and methodical process,” said Shawn Larson, the Morrison County Sheriff.

But now, almost exactly one year later the investigators have a new discovery.

“We’ve been looking for Terry Brisk’s rifle since the beginning of this investigation. Terry’s rifle is a Winchester 30-30 lever action. Investigators assigned to this case knew that finding Terry’s riffle would be like finding a needle in a haystack. We found that needle. We found Terry Brisk’s rifle,” Larson said.

Immediately upon recovering the riffle, it was preserved and submitted to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension laboratory.

“Although forensic evidence continues we believe Brisk’s own rifle was the weapon used in this homicide,” Larson said.

“I’m really sick to my stomach about the whole thing,” said Terry’s mother France “Babe” Brisk.

“The Brisk family and the community want answers about what happened to Terry,” Larson said.

“He was a very good person and he enjoyed his family very much and we miss him very much. It’s a hard time to be without him,” Babe Brisk said.

During a search for justice.

“This case remains a high priority for our agency. We will not give up until the person responsible for Terry’s death is held accountable,” Larson said.

No additional information was given about the rifle at this time since the investigation is still ongoing. However the Morrison County Sheriff want to remind everyone that there is still up to a $30,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed Terry Brisk.

Sarah Winkelmann
