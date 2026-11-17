Authorities are investigating the circumstances involving a person found dead yesterday at a residence in Pillager.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to a 911 call shortly after 5 p.m. Monday regarding a deceased individual at a residence in the 200 block of River Street N. They found one person inside the home dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities say one firearm was recovered at the scene. The individual was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.

Based on the initial information available, investigators do not believe that there is any threat to the public. The deceased person’s name and cause and manner of death are being withheld until the preliminary autopsy and family notifications are complete.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota BCA. The investigation remains active and ongoing.