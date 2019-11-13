Lakeland PBS

Investigation Of A Missing Juvenile Female

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 13 2019

According to a Bemidji Police Department press release, at about 3:51 a.m. Bemidji Police Officers responded to a Sanford Hospital ER to follow up on a report of an intoxicated juvenile female. When officers arrived, they discovered that the female had been consuming alcohol by Anne Street and Irvine Avenue with another juvenile female. The second juvenile female stated that they both fled northeast from the location into a swampy area after noticing a police car.

The first juvenile female also reported that the two walked through the wet swamp and eventually the second female could no longer walk on her own. The first juvenile female told officers that she was able to drag her friend to the edge of the swamp and then left her there and walked to a nearby gas station to get help. When she arrived at the gas station, she was given a ride to the emergency room.

Bemidji Police Officers, Bemidji Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Bemidji Ambulance EMT’s immediately responded to the large swamp just northeast of the intersection that was described them. They began to follow multiple sets of foot tracks as well as using thermal images to help locate the second juvenile female.

Bemidji Police Officers worked with the Beltrami County Communications Center to research past contacts and possible locations the juvenile may have walked to on her own as well as making a request to the United States Border Patrol for their assistance with a helicopter equipped with heat sensing.

Bemidji Police Officers were able to locate the juvenile female at an apartment on the 800 block of 26th street, she was then released to the custody of her parents.

