Investigation Into Warren Beaulieu’s Death Continues Nearly a Month After Shooting
Early in September, 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu was shot and killed at a home just north of Bemidji. Police are investigating his death as a homicide but have not made any arrests.
Law enforcement wants to remind people that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.
