Lakeland PBS

Investigation Into Warren Beaulieu’s Death Continues Nearly a Month After Shooting

Lakeland News — Sep. 30 2021

Early in September, 29-year-old Warren Beaulieu was shot and killed at a home just north of Bemidji. Police are investigating his death as a homicide but have not made any arrests.

Law enforcement wants to remind people that a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Stewart Mills Jr., Co-founder of Mills Fleet Farm, Dies at 93

Fosston Community Turns Out to Remember Pastor Paul Magelssen

Three Arrested in Connection with Drive-By Shootings in Cass Lake Area

Harbor Freight Tools to Open in Old Herberger’s Space in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.