Investigation Into Inmate Death Completed

After a month long investigation into the death of an inmate at the Beltrami County Jail, the Bemidji Police Department and Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office says that says that inmate Hardel Sherrell died of Pneumonia.

On September 2nd, the Bemidji Police Officers responded to the Beltrami County Jail on a report of an inmate who was unresponsive and not breathing. The inmate was identified as Hardel Sherrell. Despite live saving efforts by the Beltrami County Jail, Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Ambulance, Mr. Sherrell was pronounced dead on scene.