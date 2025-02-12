Investigation Finds Bagley Senior Care Center Worker Took Medication from Resident

An investigation by the Minnesota Department of Health has found a worker at a senior care center in Bagley financially exploited and was responsible for the maltreatment of a resident there.

The investigation found an unlicensed personnel member at Cornerstone Residence Senior Care took the resident’s tramadol, which is a narcotic pain medication, for her own use. The worker was seen on camera footage removing tramadol from the resident’s medication box and replacing it with Tylenol.

The worker reportedly admitted to facility management to removing the tramadol and replacing it with Tylenol and said she had been doing so for some time.

The investigation from the Department of Health says Cornerstone Residence Senior Care identified the issue during a routine audit of medication set up procedures and following the investigation contacted law enforcement and terminated the employee.