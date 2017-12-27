The Investigation Continues On The Death Of A Bemidji Man

The investigation continues as authorities wait for autopsy results in the death of a Bemidji man who was found dead outside his home at the Park Place Apartments Saturday morning.

In a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, at approximately 11:25 a.m. on December 23, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying outside of the Park Place Apartments.

When Bemidji Police Officers arrived they discovered the body of Gordon Norris, age 31, who is a resident of the apartment complex.

The release says that Morris exited the building through a side door at shortly after 3:00a.m. Once outside he lost his balance several times as he tried to walk around the south side of the building. On the east side of the building Mr. Norris can be seen on security footage falling down in the snow and is unable to get back up.

Norris succumbed to injuries sustained during the falls and the extreme cold.

The case remains under investigation as the Bemidji Police Department Detectives continue to collect information including the autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical examiner’s office.

The death does not appear suspicious and there does not appear to be a threat to the public.

Duluth based Center City Housing Corporation manages Park Place. Center City Executive Director Rick Klun declined to comment on the case since it remains under investigation.