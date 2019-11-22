Click to print (Opens in new window)

An investigation continues on a horse that was shot and killed northwest of Nimrod.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Wednesday, November 13th of a small colt that was lying on its side with a visible bullet hole to its abdomen area. The incident occurred on the 32000 block of 209th Avenue. A Wadena County Sheriff’s Deputy searched for nearby hunters in the area, as the weekend prior was the start to opening gun season. The owner of the horse is very upset over the incident and is looking for any answers.

“I wasn’t sure because it had snowed and there was snow on her, I was like, ‘what is that?’ and then when I walked over there I just fell to my knees, I bawled, I’ll miss her very much; we understand accidents, why don’t they come forward and say, ‘hey, I’m sorry’?” said Connie Lesnau, the owner of the horse.

The incident is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, and anyone with information is asked to call.

