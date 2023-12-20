Lakeland PBS

Investigation Concluded on Breezy Point Double Homicide-Suicide in September

Lakeland News — Dec. 20 2023

Hannah Parmenter (Jansen) and Melanie Jansen

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan has wrapped up his review of investigative materials in a Breezy Point double homicide-suicide that happened earlier this year.

In a letter to Breezy Point Police Chief Brian Sandell, Ryan says it is his opinion that on Sept. 5, Michael Toner shot and killed Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter (Jansen) and then took his own life. Ryan says there is no evidence that anyone else was involved, finds no prosecution warranted, and that he his concluded his review and closed the file for the case.

The three individuals were found dead in a rental unit at Whitebirch Estates. According to an earlier press release, Toner was Melanie Jansen’s significant other.

Both Toner and Melanie Jansen were from Maple Grove. Toner was 56 years old and Jansen was 54. Hanna Parmenter was from Elk River and was 29 years old.

By — Lakeland News

