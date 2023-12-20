Investigation Concluded on Breezy Point Double Homicide-Suicide in September

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County Attorney Don Ryan has wrapped up his review of investigative materials in a Breezy Point double homicide-suicide that happened earlier this year.

In a letter to Breezy Point Police Chief Brian Sandell, Ryan says it is his opinion that on Sept. 5, Michael Toner shot and killed Melanie Jansen and Hannah Parmenter (Jansen) and then took his own life. Ryan says there is no evidence that anyone else was involved, finds no prosecution warranted, and that he his concluded his review and closed the file for the case.

The three individuals were found dead in a rental unit at Whitebirch Estates. According to an earlier press release, Toner was Melanie Jansen’s significant other.

Both Toner and Melanie Jansen were from Maple Grove. Toner was 56 years old and Jansen was 54. Hanna Parmenter was from Elk River and was 29 years old.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today