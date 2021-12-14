Investigation at Brainerd HS After Student Brings Unloaded BB Gun to School

Click to print (Opens in new window)

An investigation is underway at Brainerd High School after a student brought an unloaded BB gun to school last Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, school principal Andrea Rusk says after they were made aware of the situation by another student, law enforcement responded immediately and confiscated the gun.

Rusk told parents in the letter that Brainerd Public Schools takes all safety concerns seriously and that they will do everything possible to ensure the safety of students and staff.

