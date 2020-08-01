Invasive Oak Wilt Progressing into Cass and Crow Wing Counties

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reporting that invasive oak wilt is progressing its way northward into Cass and Crow Wing counties.

The DNR is now asking residents of both counties to be on the lookout and report any suspected oak wilt seen from now through mid-August. A good indicator in identifying oak wilt is seeing an abnormal amount of fallen leaves from a tree during the middle of the summer months.

Oak wilt is a deadly disease for trees that could lead to mass destruction within the oak tree population if left undetected.

