Invasive Insect Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed in Itasca County

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has confirmed emerald ash borer (EAB) in Itasca County for the first time.

A suspected EAB infestation was reported by a homeowner on Pokegama Lake south of the city of Grand Rapids. A Minnesota DNR forest health specialist visited the area and confirmed the presence of EAB larvae.

EAB was first discovered in Minnesota in 2009. The insect’s larvae kill ash trees by tunneling under the bark and feeding on the part of the tree that moves nutrients up and down the trunk.

Because this is the first time EAB has been identified in Itasca County, the MDA is enacting an emergency quarantine of the southeastern portion of the county. The northern boundary runs from around Keewatin to about Ball Club, and the southern border runs just north of Hill City. The entire Grand Rapids area is within the quarantine zone.

The quarantine limits the movement of firewood and ash material out of the area. The MDA issues quarantines for all areas known to have EAB to reduce the risk of further spreading the tree-killing insect.

A virtual informational meeting for residents and tree care professionals in Itasca County will be held with experts from the MDA on Tuesday, July 29th from 10 to 11 a.m. Staff will give a brief presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. You can register for the meeting here.

More information on emerald ash borer quarantines can be found on the MDA website.