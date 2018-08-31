Invasive Algae Starry Stonewort Found In Wolf Lake

The invasive algae starry stonewort has been found in Wolf Lake in Beltrami County.

The algae was found during a state-wide search by volunteers for starry stonewort on August 18.

The search was organized by the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center and the University of Minnesota in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. This is the third new confirmation of the invasive algae in a Minnesota lake in 2018.

Starry stonewort was first found in Lake Koronis in 2015 and has since been found in a total of 14 Minnesota lakes.

The algae can grow tall and dense, forming mats on the surface of the water that interfere with recreation and have the potential to displace native plant species.