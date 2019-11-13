Bemidji Police Officers Find Intoxicated Juvenile Female Safe

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Police officers locate an intoxicated juvenile female after an extensive search Wednesday morning.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, at 3:51 a.m. police officers responded to the Sanford Hospital ER on report of an intoxicated juvenile female. Once they arrived, they discovered that the female had been consuming alcohol in the area of Anne Street and Irvine Avenue with another juvenile female.

The female stated that they fled northeast into a swampy area after seeing a squad car. The female said that the two walked through the wet swamp and eventually the second female could no longer walk on her own. The female told officers that she was able to drag her friend to the edge of the swamp and left her there in order to walk to a nearby gas station to get help.

The release states that once the female was at the gas station she was given a ride to the emergency room. Bemidji Police Officers, Bemidji Fire fighters, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Bemidji Ambulance EMT’s immediately responded to the large swampy area North East of the described intersection. They began to follow multiple set of foot tracks in the freshly fallen snow, according to the release from the Bemidji police department.

The Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Fire Department utilized thermal imagers to further assist in the search. Additional personnel were called up for duty in preparation for a grid search of the swamp. The United States Border Patrol were asked to assist with helicopter equipped with heat sensing equipment.

As the investigation continued, Bemidji Police Officers worked with the Beltrami County Communications Center to research past contacts and possible locations the juvenile may have walked to on her own. Bemidji Police Officers were able to locate the juvenile female at an apartment in the 800 block of 26th street. The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.

The Bemidji Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance, Bemidji Fire Dept, and the Beltrami County Communications Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today