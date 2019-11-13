Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Police Officers Find Intoxicated Juvenile Female Safe

Malaak KhattabNov. 13 2019

Bemidji Police officers locate an intoxicated juvenile female after an extensive search Wednesday morning.

According to the Bemidji Police Department, at 3:51 a.m. police officers responded to the Sanford Hospital ER on report of an intoxicated juvenile female. Once they arrived, they discovered that the female had been consuming alcohol in the area of Anne Street and Irvine Avenue with another juvenile female.

The female stated that they fled northeast into a swampy area after seeing a squad car. The female said that the two walked through the wet swamp and eventually the second female could no longer walk on her own. The female told officers that she was able to drag her friend to the edge of the swamp and left her there in order to walk to a nearby gas station to get help.

The release states that once the female was at the gas station she was given a ride to the emergency room. Bemidji Police Officers, Bemidji Fire fighters, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Deputies and Bemidji Ambulance EMT’s immediately responded to the large swampy area North East of the described intersection. They began to follow multiple set of foot tracks in the freshly fallen snow, according to the release from the Bemidji police department.

The Bemidji Police Department and Bemidji Fire Department utilized thermal imagers to further assist in the search. Additional personnel were called up for duty in preparation for a grid search of the swamp. The United States Border Patrol were asked to assist with helicopter equipped with heat sensing equipment.

As the investigation continued, Bemidji Police Officers worked with the Beltrami County Communications Center to research past contacts and possible locations the juvenile may have walked to on her own. Bemidji Police Officers were able to locate the juvenile female at an apartment in the 800 block of 26th street. The juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.

The Bemidji Police Department appreciates the assistance of the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance, Bemidji Fire Dept, and the Beltrami County Communications Center.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Investigation Of A Missing Juvenile Female

Northern Dental Access Center to Update and Expand Bemidji Clinic

Bemidji Chapter of Well Armed Women Discusses Proper Use of Firearms at Meeting

Northwoods Adventure: 2019 Deer Opener

Latest Stories

Investigation Of A Missing Juvenile Female

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Takes Win Over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Grand Rapids/Greenway Girls Hockey Beats Bemidji

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

BSU Soccer Looking to Make History at NSIC Tournament

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Preparing for Battle With Top-Ranked Gophers

Posted on Nov. 13 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.