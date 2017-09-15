Into Harm’s Way
Thursday, September 21 at 8:30pm
Into Harm’s Way takes an honest and unflinching look at the shadow the Vietnam War continues to cast on surviving members of the West Point Class of 1967. Compelling interviews, archival photographs and footage, animated sequences and contemporary clips chronicle the men’s experiences — from their challenging first year as plebes to the fierce hand-to-hand jungle combat to their post-Vietnam lives. A collection of West Pointers poignantly share, sometimes with great emotion, their first-hand stories about the carnage of war, the war’s impact on their lives and beliefs, and their enduring bonds of brotherhood.
