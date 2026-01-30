Interviews for Brainerd Public Schools Superintendent About To Begin

The Brainerd School Board will be meeting Monday morning to start conducting interviews with semifinalists for superintendent of Brainerd Public Schools.

Board members unanimously agreed on the five semifinalists out of 19 candidates during a special meeting earlier this week. Currently being considered for superintendent are:

Brian Masterson, the superintendent of Hinckley-Finlayson Schools;

Charlie Campbell, the associate director of the Minnesota State High School League, who previously served as the activities director at Brainerd High School from 2011 until 2021;

Chip Rankin, the superintendent of Minnewaska Area Schools and a former Pequot Lakes High School principal;

Dr. James Wagner, the superintendent of the Le Sueur-Henderson School District;

and Dr. Mike Neubeck, the interim superintendent of Jackson County Central Public Schools.

While Brainerd Public Schools interim superintendent Peter Grant is staying out of the selection process, he’s glad to see the district has multiple candidates for the position to consider.

“They’ve all got good backgrounds,” Grant told Lakeland News. “Really, for the board, the most important thing they’re going to make in a decision throughout a district is they’re going to hire a superintendent. And I trust that once they get through this process, they’ll find the best qualified person and it’ll be the best thing that can happen for the district.”

The School Board has scheduled interviews for the semifinalists for Monday, Feb. 2 and Tuesday, Feb. 3. All interviews will be held at the Washington Educational Services Building and are open to the public.