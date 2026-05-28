International Falls Man Faces Federal Charges of Kidnapping Minor, CSAM Production

A federal grand jury has indicted an International Falls man for kidnapping a minor from Zimmerman and producing and possessing child pornography involving another minor.

Joseph Andrew Bragg made his initial appearance in District Court today, where the court ordered him detained.

Bragg is accused of kidnapping a 10-year-old girl after she had been dropped off by her school bus around 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 of this year. He was arrested after authorities stopped the vehicle he was driving near Albert Lea and found the girl in the backseat.

Authorities also found several video and photo files depicting child sexual abuse material on his phone involving a second victim.

Investigators believe there may be more victims relevant to this investigation. If you or your minor dependent have any information regarding Joseph Andrew Bragg, please call the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).