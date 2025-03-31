Mar 31, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

International Falls Man Dies While Skiing at Giants Ridge in Biwabik

A 21-year-old International Falls man has died while skiing at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, Christian Hufnagle died on Saturday after being extracted from a hillside at the ski area. Hufnagle was taken to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, and despite medical personnel attempting all livesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the facility.

It’s not clear yet what exactly happened to Hufnagle. The police department says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Luekens Easter

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Education & Government

DNR Sets Upper Red Lake Walleye Open Water Fishing Regulations for 2025

Education & Government

Richard Carlbom Elected as New Minnesota DFL Chair

Community

Lake Shore Police Chief Steve Sundstrom Retires After 22 Years in Role

Education & Government

Red Lake Nation Calls for Unity, Plans of Action at 2025 State of the Band Address