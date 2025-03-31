International Falls Man Dies While Skiing at Giants Ridge in Biwabik

A 21-year-old International Falls man has died while skiing at Giants Ridge Recreation Area in Biwabik.

According to the Gilbert Police Department, Christian Hufnagle died on Saturday after being extracted from a hillside at the ski area. Hufnagle was taken to Essentia Health-Northern Pines in Aurora, and despite medical personnel attempting all livesaving measures, he was pronounced dead at the facility.

It’s not clear yet what exactly happened to Hufnagle. The police department says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.