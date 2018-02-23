DONATE

International Eelpout Festival Returns To Walker Bay

Josh Peterson
Feb. 22 2018
One after another, after another, a steady stream of trucks, cars, and fish houses have been making their way to Walker, where the city on the bay grows to a metropolis on the lake. For the past few days, the shoreline of Leech Lake has been bustling with activity, all in preparation for the 39th Annual Internation Eelpout Festival – which, a few short months ago, almost didn’t happen.

Through a new corporate partnership that was formed that helped keep the Eelpout Festival in Walker, one of the things that is different about this year’s event is that everything is centrally located in one spot.

Chase on the Lake Resort plays host to Eelpout revelers, and with the festival’s new arrangement, it’s expected to make concessions and entertainment more accessible.

Eelpout workers are not the only ones busy preparing for the weekend. At the Cass Country Sheriff’s Office, they will have all hands on deck.

Due to ideal conditions this will be the first time in years, the sheriff’s office didn’t have to place restrictions on the festival.

Already, Eelpout organizers are seeing a boost in interest because of no restrictions and their staff is ready for a record year.

The Eelpout Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. For more information, please click here: http://www.eelpoutfestival.com

