Insight with Mark Oppenheim
Friday, November 24 at 9:30pm
Insight, a co-production of mOppenheim.TV and LPTV, is a series that highlights the work of nonprofit organizations and leaders from across north central MN. Through Insight, mOppenheim.TV and LPTV are dedicated to strengthening nonprofits by drawing attention to leading nonprofit organizations, sharing lessons learned, and by engaging citizens in the sector’s continued success and growth.
Watch Oneline!
Episodes are also available online at video.lptv.org and with the PBS App on your favorite streaming device.
