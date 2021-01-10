Inside the Mind of Agatha Christie

January 17 at 9 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Surpassed only by the Bible and Shakespeare, Agatha Christie is the most successful writer of all time. We all know her characters and incredible plot twists, but what do we know about the Agatha herself? Combining rare access to Agatha’s family, her personal archive and speaking to those who know her work best, we discover what made the world’s most successful crime writer tick.