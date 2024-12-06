Input Sought on Bemidji Ave. Reconstruction from 23rd St. to Annebelle St.

The Beltrami County Public Works Department’s Highway Division is seeking input from area residents on proposed upgrades on Bemidji Avenue N from 23rd Street NE to Annebelle Street NE.

Beltrami County is planning improvements in that area to enhance safety, traffic flow, and accessibility for residents and commuters. If you live in the area, the county is asking that you take the survey to ensure the design meets the needs of the community.

Anyone who completes the survey by January 17th will be entered to win one of four $25 Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce “Chamber Bucks” gift cards. That survey can be found here.